A stray downpour today, then hot and humid this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- ISOLATED DOWNPOURS: Be prepared to dodge a few more downpours today
- HOT & HUMID WEEKEND: Temps will near 90, lots of humidity
- STORMS NEXT WEEK: Best chance on Wednesday
FORECAST
Viva! Like the last few days, you’ll likely need to dodge a downpour or two later today. We’re also keeping close watch on next week’s forecast, which brings storms back into the picture. Have a great weekend!
TODAY’S FORECAST
HOT, HUMID WEEKEND
Morning clouds will keep us from hitting 90 on Saturday, but 90s are likely on Sunday. Heat index values will potentially reach 90 both days. Rain should stay out of the forecast, with the exception of Sunday night. A few storms may drift in from Mexico, affecting those west of San Antonio.
STORM POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK
By Tuesday, a storm system will begin to create isolated storms. The best chance of rainfall will be on Wednesday. Storms will be possible and rain chances may linger into Thursday.
