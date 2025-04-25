A stray downpour today, then hot and humid this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ISOLATED DOWNPOURS: Be prepared to dodge a few more downpours today

HOT & HUMID WEEKEND: Temps will near 90, lots of humidity

STORMS NEXT WEEK: Best chance on Wednesday

FORECAST

Viva! Like the last few days, you’ll likely need to dodge a downpour or two later today. We’re also keeping close watch on next week’s forecast, which brings storms back into the picture. Have a great weekend!

TODAY’S FORECAST

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOT, HUMID WEEKEND

Morning clouds will keep us from hitting 90 on Saturday, but 90s are likely on Sunday. Heat index values will potentially reach 90 both days. Rain should stay out of the forecast, with the exception of Sunday night. A few storms may drift in from Mexico, affecting those west of San Antonio.

Forecast Heat Index Sunday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STORM POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK

By Tuesday, a storm system will begin to create isolated storms. The best chance of rainfall will be on Wednesday. Storms will be possible and rain chances may linger into Thursday.

8-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS