A stray downpour today, then hot and humid this weekend

Temperatures will peak near 90 on Sunday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

8-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • ISOLATED DOWNPOURS: Be prepared to dodge a few more downpours today
  • HOT & HUMID WEEKEND: Temps will near 90, lots of humidity
  • STORMS NEXT WEEK: Best chance on Wednesday

FORECAST

Viva! Like the last few days, you’ll likely need to dodge a downpour or two later today. We’re also keeping close watch on next week’s forecast, which brings storms back into the picture. Have a great weekend!

TODAY’S FORECAST

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOT, HUMID WEEKEND

Morning clouds will keep us from hitting 90 on Saturday, but 90s are likely on Sunday. Heat index values will potentially reach 90 both days. Rain should stay out of the forecast, with the exception of Sunday night. A few storms may drift in from Mexico, affecting those west of San Antonio.

Forecast Heat Index Sunday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STORM POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK

By Tuesday, a storm system will begin to create isolated storms. The best chance of rainfall will be on Wednesday. Storms will be possible and rain chances may linger into Thursday.

8-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

