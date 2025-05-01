Storms likely Friday night, much cooler Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ISOLATED SEVERE TODAY: Pop-up storms this afternoon, tonight

STORMS LIKELY LATE FRIDAY: Best odds 3pm-midnight

COOLER SATURDAY: Mainly rain-free, highs in the 70s

FIESTA PARADES: BOF, King William, Flambeau may escape rainfall

FORECAST

Yesterday brought us isolated severe storms and hail for those south of San Antonio. We’ll see another round of isolated storms today, mainly after 4pm.

ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS THIS AFTERNOON

With the heating of the day, isolated storms will pop-up this afternoon. Activity will be few and far between, but whatever storms are able to form likely become severe. We’ll also watch any storms that drift northeast out of Mexico tonight. Otherwise, expect clouds early, turning partly cloudy by midday. Highs will reach into the low-90s.

Severe weather risk for Today (5/1) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BATTLE OF FLOWERS

Minus some patchy drizzle or a few light showers, Battle of Flowers may go off without a hitch. Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s and low-80s for the parade. It will, however, be very humid and a bit breezy from time to time.

Battle of Flowers Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STORMS FRIDAY EVENING

By Friday afternoon storms will start to take shape to our north along a frontal boundary. As it sinks south, rain chances will increase. The best odds will be from 3pm through roughly midnight, peaking during the evening hours. Severe weather is possible, as is heavy rain in spots. If you are headed to NIOSA Friday night, prepare to find cover if needed.

Future radar for 10pm Friday night (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

COOLER SATURDAY

We expect any lingering rain to end by sunrise Saturday. It’ll turn breezy and cooler behind the front. This will allow for comfortable conditions for the King William Fair & Parade. In fact, temperatures may not get out of the 70s on Saturday. Fiesta Flambeau should also be rain-free and somewhat cool!

Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEXT WEEK

Do know that more rounds of severe weather are possible by late Monday and into the middle part of next week.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

