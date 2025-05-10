SAN ANTONIO FORECAST: Beautiful Mother’s Day Weekend, but triple-digits are around the corner

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STRAY POP-UP SATURDAY: Brief shower/storm possible between 1 pm to 6 pm. Otherwise, very pleasant Saturday

MOTHER’S DAY: Cool morning, warm afternoon, low humidity

TRIPLE DIGITS?: San Antonio will approach 100° next week

FORECAST

Mother Nature is showing off for Mother’s Day Weekend!

Mother's Day Weekend in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

POP-UP SHOWERS/STORMS SATURDAY

On the backside of a large area of low pressure, puffy afternoon clouds will drop isolated and brief showers (20%). This activity will quickly move north to south, and end by the evening. Otherwise, plan for a lot of sunshine.

MOTHER’S DAY

Mother's Day will be very nice with low humidity and a pleasant afternoon (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We’ll start cool with a morning in the 50s. Expect a very nice day with low humidity and a not-too-warm afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy from the north at 15 mph.

SIZZLING NEXT WEEK

Highs will soar to near 100° this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Starting Monday, a serious warm-up is set to take over. 90s are likely Monday afternoon. By Tuesday upper-90s are expected. It’s not out of the question that San Antonio could reach 100° Wednesday.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

