WEEKEND FORECAST: Near 100°, but rain chances look good next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT & HUMID: Heat index values will top 100° today & this weekend

SAHARAN DUST: Noticeable haze, moderate air quality Saturday & Sunday

RAIN RETURNS: Promising pattern for rain opportunities Tuesday-Thursday

FORECAST

We’re headed into a pool-worthy weekend, as temperatures will soar to near 100° and the humidity will make it feel even warmer.

TOASTY WEEKEND

A common summer-like weekend is upon us meaning morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and temperatures pushing 100° with heat index values up to 105°.

There will be a little Saharan dust in the air, but air quality will only take a small dip.

IT DOESN’T LAST THOUGH...

Showers and storms are most likely Tuesday through Thursday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Thankfully the pattern breaks down and shifts to a potentially rainy one by Tuesday. Monday will still be hot, but by Monday evening and night, rain chances slowly make a return. As a disturbance rolls through Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered showers and storms are likely to develop. Strong storms are possible, and wherever storms pop up, heavy rain will be possible. We could easily see another 1 to 2 inches of rain.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS