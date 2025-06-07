WEEKEND FORECAST: Near 100°, but rain chances look good next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- HOT & HUMID: Heat index values will top 100° today & this weekend
- SAHARAN DUST: Noticeable haze, moderate air quality Saturday & Sunday
- RAIN RETURNS: Promising pattern for rain opportunities Tuesday-Thursday
FORECAST
We’re headed into a pool-worthy weekend, as temperatures will soar to near 100° and the humidity will make it feel even warmer.
TOASTY WEEKEND
A common summer-like weekend is upon us meaning morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and temperatures pushing 100° with heat index values up to 105°.
There will be a little Saharan dust in the air, but air quality will only take a small dip.
IT DOESN’T LAST THOUGH...
Thankfully the pattern breaks down and shifts to a potentially rainy one by Tuesday. Monday will still be hot, but by Monday evening and night, rain chances slowly make a return. As a disturbance rolls through Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered showers and storms are likely to develop. Strong storms are possible, and wherever storms pop up, heavy rain will be possible. We could easily see another 1 to 2 inches of rain.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.