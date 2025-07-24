Rain and downpours expected to return to San Antonio this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FRIDAY: Mid 90s, sunshine mixed with stray pop-up downpours isolated rain by the afternoon

RAIN CHANCES: Highest chance for San Antonio is Saturday morning

RAIN AMOUNT: Localized 1″-2″ (possibly higher along Gulf Coast)

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances take a break Monday and Tuesday, then another system could boost showers by Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – FRIDAY

Rain chances increases this wekened (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Keep an umbrella handy—deep Gulf moisture will arrive today that will bring more rain chances. It won’t be raining all the time, but several rounds of showers are forecast across the area over the weekend. Best chance of rain for San Antonio arrives Saturday. Brief pop up downpours are possible through the entire weekend.

Isolated/Scattered downpours possible (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While San Antonio will see some rain, the wettest weather is forecast closer to the Gulf Coast.

Rainfall totals: Localized areas could receive 1 to 2 inches, mainly near the coast

Flooding: Unlikely, since showers should be progressive and not stall over any one location

Best chance for rain: Coastal counties between I-37 and I-10

TEMPERATURES

A break from the recent hot weather is also in store. While Thursday hit 100 degrees, highs are forecast to stay in the low to mid 90s through Sunday.

Seasonable July temperatures (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rain chances take a break Monday and Tuesday, then another system could boost showers by Thursday. We’ll keep you posted!