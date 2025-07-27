SUNDAY: Spotty downpours, then heating up in the week ahead

NEXT WEEK: Heating up Monday through Wednesday, Rain chances Thursday through Saturday
FORECAST
SUNDAY
Just like yesterday, there will be a few downpours between 2 pm to 8 pm. Any thundershowers that develop will contain lighting and brief, heavy rain. The chance for you to see rain in your backyard today is 30%. Otherwise, hot and humid with a high in the mid-90s.
THIS WEEK
The “heat high” will move toward Texas Monday through Wednesday. This means highs will climb to near 100°. However, before it can stay too hot for too long, another chance for rain shows up Thursday and Friday.
