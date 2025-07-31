August begins with rain chances, heat

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

6TH 100 DEGREE DAY?: Today could mark SA’s 6th day at 100° or above

RAIN CHANCES: Small odds Friday, another chance Saturday

HOT AUGUST: Some of our hottest days may lie ahead

FORECAST

July is winding down and what a month it was. It brought us a variety of weather and one of the worst floods the Hill Country has ever seen. Still, when you compile the numbers, it turns out that July was fairly average for South Texas. It’s also fair to say that there was a wide disparity in rainfall totals.

July's rainfall totals (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MORE HEAT TODAY, MORE HUMIDITY, TOO

Yesterday’s dry air made for a comfortable morning. That’s not the case today, as humidity is now shifting back into South Texas. Even so, triple digits are back on the table today. Not only will it be hot this afternoon, it’ll also be humid. Heat index values will make it feel a degree or two warmer.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAIN CHANCES

A shifting heat high and some weak disturbances should be enough to kick off spotty downpours starting tomorrow. The best odds for rain will be along and north of Highway 90. The threat for rain will shift a bit farther south on Saturday, giving San Antonio a slightly better shot at downpours.

Friday's futurecast at 4pm (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

AUGUST LIVES UP TO BILLING

Considering early August is climatologically our hottest time of the year, it’s no surprise that we’ll see quite a bit of heat for the first week of the month. Triple digits are a good bet next week.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

