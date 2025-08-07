Here’s when rain comes back into the picture

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TRIPLE DIGITS: We’ll hover around 100° next few days
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Holds off until Monday, odds stay low
- TROPICS: Busy Atlantic, needs to be watched
FORECAST
Doldrums, dog days, mid-summer -- whatever you want to call it, that’s where we are. We’ll have hot, quiet days through the weekend.
HEAT INDEX 100+
Highs will be right around the century mark next several days. With humidity, it’s a guarantee that heat indices will top 100°.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE
The heat high breaks down and a weak disturbance will roll in from the east late Sunday into Monday. This should be enough to stir up showers or a stray storm. Tuesday and Wednesday likely bring some rain chances, too, as deeper moisture comes in from the Gulf.
TROPICS
Yes, the Atlantic is currently busy. But nothing that’s out there right now poses any threat to the United States. Next week could be busy, too, and we’ll need to watch what unfolds. Stay tuned.
