Here’s when rain comes back into the picture

Rain will return to the forecast early next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TRIPLE DIGITS: We’ll hover around 100° next few days

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Holds off until Monday, odds stay low

TROPICS: Busy Atlantic, needs to be watched

FORECAST

Doldrums, dog days, mid-summer -- whatever you want to call it, that’s where we are. We’ll have hot, quiet days through the weekend.

HEAT INDEX 100+

Highs will be right around the century mark next several days. With humidity, it’s a guarantee that heat indices will top 100°.

Forecast heat index at 5pm today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

The heat high breaks down and a weak disturbance will roll in from the east late Sunday into Monday. This should be enough to stir up showers or a stray storm. Tuesday and Wednesday likely bring some rain chances, too, as deeper moisture comes in from the Gulf.

Rain chances this week. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICS

Yes, the Atlantic is currently busy. But nothing that’s out there right now poses any threat to the United States. Next week could be busy, too, and we’ll need to watch what unfolds. Stay tuned.

Tropical Weather Outlook (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS