Today could be our hottest day this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNNY & HOT: Full sun will push temps above 100°
- HEAT HIGH GOES AWAY: Opens the door for small rain chances next week
- TROPICS: Nothing to be concerned with for now, watching next week
FORECAST
We avoided 100° yesterday by a degree. Not that it matters. Hot is hot, but we expect to be a degree or two warmer today.
NO SHADE TODAY
Skies will likely be clear all day, which will push temperatures to or above 100°. The heat index will tack on a couple of degrees when it comes to the ‘feels like’ number. Should we hit the century mark, that will be our 10th day this year in San Antonio.
SMALL RAIN CHANCES SUN-TUE
It’s nothing to get your hopes up about, but some pop-up showers will show up on the radar starting late Sunday. Monday and Tuesday likely represent our ‘best’ chance for rain in SA, but the odds are only around 20%.
TROPICS
There’s nothing of great concern in the Atlantic Ocean. But, computer models continue to signal that some development *could* take place next week. Should it happen, it’s far too early to speculate where it would move or how it would evolve. Look for updates in the coming days.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.