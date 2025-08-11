Back to school🏫, back to stray, pop-up showers

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BUS STOP: Hot, humid for those headed back to school

POP-UP POSSIBLE: Stray shower 2-8pm

TROPICAL UPDATE: We could have Erin soon

FORECAST

Happy back-to-school for those who return to the classroom today. We hope you have a great first day back.

TODAY’S FORECAST

After a warm, humid start, you’ll begin to see clouds bubbling up into stray downpours by early afternoon. Most of us won’t see any rain, but a lucky few could see a quick splash ‘n’ dash shower. Otherwise, high temperatures will reach the upper-90s, while heat index values top 100° for a few hours this afternoon.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DEJA VU

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will play out similarly to today. Expect a small chance (20%) of rain. Temperatures are forecast to be at or just above average.

Small rain chances hang around all week long (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICS

We’ll soon have a tropical depression on our hands in the Atlantic and within the next few days, it’ll get a name (Erin). As of now, the steering winds would push the system west and then pull it north away from the Caribbean and the Gulf. It’s still worth watching, however, as things can and will change. We’ll keep you posted.

A developing tropical system will be steered west and then potentially north. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

