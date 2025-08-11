Back to school🏫, back to stray, pop-up showers

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- BUS STOP: Hot, humid for those headed back to school
- POP-UP POSSIBLE: Stray shower 2-8pm
- TROPICAL UPDATE: We could have Erin soon
FORECAST
Happy back-to-school for those who return to the classroom today. We hope you have a great first day back.
TODAY’S FORECAST
After a warm, humid start, you’ll begin to see clouds bubbling up into stray downpours by early afternoon. Most of us won’t see any rain, but a lucky few could see a quick splash ‘n’ dash shower. Otherwise, high temperatures will reach the upper-90s, while heat index values top 100° for a few hours this afternoon.
DEJA VU
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will play out similarly to today. Expect a small chance (20%) of rain. Temperatures are forecast to be at or just above average.
TROPICS
We’ll soon have a tropical depression on our hands in the Atlantic and within the next few days, it’ll get a name (Erin). As of now, the steering winds would push the system west and then pull it north away from the Caribbean and the Gulf. It’s still worth watching, however, as things can and will change. We’ll keep you posted.
