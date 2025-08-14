Tropical moisture brings scattered rain Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- DRIER TODAY: Only a storm or two is expected
- WATCHING GULF: Low odds of organization over warm Gulf
- SCATTERED RAIN SATURDAY: Tropical moisture brings scattered activity
FORECAST
The last few days have been fairly active, but that hasn’t prevented temperatures from hitting the century mark. Today likely brings less rain and continued heat.
DRIER TODAY
With less lift and moisture to work with, today’s forecast is quieter. We’ll call for only a 10% of rain. We’ll also likely see our third day in a row at 100° or above.
TROPICAL WAVE IN GULF
You’ll be hearing quite a bit about a tropical wave in the Gulf over the next 24 to 48 hours. Yes, there is a low-end chance of development. But, as of this morning, it remains disorganized and time is running out. It’ll move northwest toward the Rio Grande Valley, arriving to deep South Texas midday Friday.
SATURDAY RAIN CHANCES
As this tropical wave moves north, good moisture will be slung in our direction. Our window for rain will be fairly small, but scattered downpours in San Antonio will be possible, especially for the first half of the day on Saturday. Thanks to the fast movement of this system, impacts to the area should be minimal.
