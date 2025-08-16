Skip to main content
SATURDAY: Highest rain chances west of 281 and in the Hill Country

Then hot & humid Sunday with a heat index of 105°+

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • RAIN TODAY: Highest coverage in the morning & west of 281
  • AMOUNTS: Most will see less than 1″, Pockets of 3″+ possible in Hill Country
  • SUNDAY: Sunny & hot. Heat index 105°+
  • MORE RAIN?: Chances increase again next week

FORECAST

Weekend forecast for San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SATURDAY

A disturbance has moved in from the Gulf, bringing areas of downpours Saturday, with the highest coverage being west of 281 and in the Hill Country.

SAN ANTONIO METRO

  • Most of us will see less than 0.50″, however a lucky few may get a heavier downpour, allowing for 1″+.
  • Higher coverage west of US 281 and before noon

HILL COUNTRY

  • Higher coverage of rain. Most will see 1″ to 3″, but there will be pockets of 3″+
  • This could lead to minor flooding issues. A Flood Watch has been issued for the counties in green until 7 pm Saturday
A Flood Watch is in effect for the counties in green until 7 pm Saturday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY

Sunny and dry on Sunday with temperatures back to triple digits. Humidity will make it feel like 102° to 108°.

RAIN NEXT WEEK

An active pattern makes a return by the middle of next week. Rain chances look to return, especially by Thursday and Friday. This should help put temperatures a little below 100°.

Stay tuned for updated rain chances as we get closer.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

