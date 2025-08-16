SATURDAY: Highest rain chances west of 281 and in the Hill Country

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RAIN TODAY: Highest coverage in the morning & west of 281
- AMOUNTS: Most will see less than 1″, Pockets of 3″+ possible in Hill Country
- SUNDAY: Sunny & hot. Heat index 105°+
- MORE RAIN?: Chances increase again next week
FORECAST
SATURDAY
A disturbance has moved in from the Gulf, bringing areas of downpours Saturday, with the highest coverage being west of 281 and in the Hill Country.
SAN ANTONIO METRO
- Most of us will see less than 0.50″, however a lucky few may get a heavier downpour, allowing for 1″+.
- Higher coverage west of US 281 and before noon
HILL COUNTRY
- Higher coverage of rain. Most will see 1″ to 3″, but there will be pockets of 3″+
- This could lead to minor flooding issues. A Flood Watch has been issued for the counties in green until 7 pm Saturday
SUNDAY
Sunny and dry on Sunday with temperatures back to triple digits. Humidity will make it feel like 102° to 108°.
RAIN NEXT WEEK
An active pattern makes a return by the middle of next week. Rain chances look to return, especially by Thursday and Friday. This should help put temperatures a little below 100°.
Stay tuned for updated rain chances as we get closer.
