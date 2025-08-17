SUNDAY: Feeling like 105°, but it won’t feel *too* hot for *too* long

RAIN THIS WEEK: Daily chances Tuesday through Friday
FORECAST
SUNDAY
A heat high settles over for about a day and a half. Expect highs near 100°, but with high humidity, it’ll feel like 102° to 108°
RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK
The heat high quickly moves west, opening a window for rain chances. Pulses of energy from north Texas will attempt to move into South Central Texas throughout the week, especially Tuesday through Friday. Daily rain chances stand at 30-40%. That’s not a guarantee for rain, but it is certainly welcome during August when we’re typically hot and dry.
