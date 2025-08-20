Rain more isolated Wednesday, better chances return Thursday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- ISOLATED RAIN TODAY: After a quiet start, isolated downpours 4-9pm
- BETTER ODDS THURSDAY: More activity expected on radar Thursday
- DRIER WEEKEND: High pressure returns Saturday and Sunday
FORECAST
Yesterday brought rain for some of us. There will be more chances today, tomorrow, and Friday.
ISOLATED RAIN TODAY
We don’t expect as much rain on the radar this afternoon (30%), but we will still see pop-up downpours. The timeline will be shifted a bit later today, with the window for rain being mainly 4-9pm. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and hot. Temperatures may still touch 100° in several locations. Like yesterday, the evening commute and some after-school activities could be affected.
BETTER RAIN CHANCES THURSDAY
Thursday is a day we’ve been focusing in on for a few of reasons. We’ll have better moisture levels, a weak front nearby, and good upper-level support. What does that all mean? In short, a 60% chance of rain through much of Thursday. Minor street flooding and gusty winds would be our main concern, with any of the stronger storms. High temperatures will dip a bit thanks to clouds and rain.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday still brings an opportunity for rain (40%). However, by late Friday and into the weekend, rain chances fall off significantly. In fact, skies will be mostly sunny and we’ll be back to near 100° by Sunday.
