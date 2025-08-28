Early season front arrives this weekend, scattered rain possible

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT: Likely at or above 100° Thu/Fri

FRONT TIMING: Tricky forecast, but likely moves through sometime on Sunday

RAIN CHANCES: Small chance Saturday, slightly better odds Sunday

FORECAST

While all eyes are on an early season front, know that the next two days will be scorchers.

TRIPLE DIGITS

Today’s high temperatures should be near or at 100°. In addition, we’ll have enough humidity to make it feel like 100-105° across the area. Friday has the potential to be a degree or two hotter.

Hot temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

EARLY SEASON FRONT UPDATE

Trying to nail down the exact timing of an early season front is always tough. They can stall and their movements are often driven by thunderstorm activity. With that in mind, expect the front to stall at our doorstep Saturday afternoon. This should help kick off some isolated storms, mainly along and north of I-10. Gusty winds and brief, heavy rain would be possible late in the day. Saturday will still be hot, with highs in the mid to upper-90s.

The front should get a push on Sunday, allowing it to move through San Antonio. Don’t expect a dramatic cool-down. It will, however, help to stir up a few more showers and storms on Thursday. Rain chances sit at 40%. Temps likely still make the low-90s.

The bigger question is how far south the front will move by Monday. As of now, we believe that it’ll be far enough south to take much of the rain chances with it. That said, some lingering rain is possible early on Labor Day.

A cold front is forecast to move through on Sunday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

DRIER NEXT WEEK

By Tuesday and Wednesday, drier conditions take over and temperatures return to the mid-90s.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS