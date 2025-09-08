Rain chances go away, heat cranks up

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RAIN CHANCES END: San Antonio Int’l saw 1.28″ over weekend
- NOT SO BAD TODAY: Temps should stay just shy of 90°
- HOTTER: Tue-Fri calls for highs in mid-90s
FORECAST
While we did have some minor flood and traffic issues on Sunday, a good soaking rainfall is exactly what we needed. The aquifer has responded and we likely put a dent in our drought situation. Any rain chance, however, has ended and we’ll see dry conditions ahead.
TODAY
Partly cloudy skies and damp grounds should keep temperatures from rising too much today. Expect highs in the upper-80s.
REST OF WEEK
High pressure aloft will move overhead. That eradicates any chance for rain. With drier conditions and almost full sun, high temperatures will soar back above average. Mid-90s are likely midweek and beyond.
RAINFALL & AQUIFER UPDATE
