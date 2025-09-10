Ozone action day today

Elevated levels of ozone are possible this afternoon.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AIR QUALITY: Elevated ozone levels possible today

SLIGHTLY WARMER MORNINGS: No 60s, but it’ll still be nice

PEAK OF HURRICANE SEASON: Yet, no activity in Atlantic

FORECAST

We have hit a very quiet stretch of weather. There’s nothing remarkable about the forecast, other than an Air Quality Alert has been issued for the SA metro.

OZONE ACTION DAY -- WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

The air will be a bit stagnant today, which can sometimes increase ozone levels. So far, we haven’t seen any evidence that ozone levels are elevated, but the potential is there. Any effects would be for those who are highly sensitive to ozone and have asthma issues.

SLIGHTLY WARMER THIS MORNING

We’re off to a slightly warmer start today compared to yesterday. Still, it feels nice, as many of us will drop to near 70 this morning. Conversely, highs will reach the mid-90s this afternoon. Expect sunny skies all day long. This type pattern will repeat itself through the middle of next week.

Highs and lows this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

PEAK OF HURRICANE SEASON

Today marks the peak of hurricane season. Ironically, there is nothing happening in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center has not flagged any waves, meaning the next seven days will be quiet. This is rare, especially in a season that was projected to be busy. We’ll let you know if anything changes.

Atlantic hurricane season reaches its peak today. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

