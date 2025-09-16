There’s some hope for rain as summer winds down

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- CONTINUED HEAT TODAY: No changes, a repeat of Monday
- PATTERN SHIFT: A subtle shift may bring rain chance by the weekend
- FALL BEGINS ON MONDAY: Autumnal equinox occurs at 1:19pm on the 22nd
FORECAST
Mother Nature has been the picture of consistency and there will be no changes in the near-term. The long-term forecast, however, does show some hope.
TODAY’S FORECAST
Same song, second verse. After a sticky morning, humidity levels drop by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low-90s. A few, brief showers may pop up along the coastal plain, but San Antonio misses out on this activity.
PATTERN SHIFT
The overall pattern across the country will feature several moving parts by the weekend. This complicates the forecast, but we expect rain chances to make a return. Some weak disturbances moving in from the northwest may kick off a shower or two Saturday and Sunday. A slightly better shot at rain will arrive Monday.
FALL BEGINS
Speaking of Monday, fall will officially begin on the 22nd at 1:19pm. Nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness will occur at all latitudes.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.