There’s some hope for rain as summer winds down

Fall officially begins Monday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A pattern shift may bring rain chances by the weekend and into early next week. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • CONTINUED HEAT TODAY: No changes, a repeat of Monday
  • PATTERN SHIFT: A subtle shift may bring rain chance by the weekend
  • FALL BEGINS ON MONDAY: Autumnal equinox occurs at 1:19pm on the 22nd

FORECAST

Mother Nature has been the picture of consistency and there will be no changes in the near-term. The long-term forecast, however, does show some hope.

TODAY’S FORECAST

Same song, second verse. After a sticky morning, humidity levels drop by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low-90s. A few, brief showers may pop up along the coastal plain, but San Antonio misses out on this activity.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

PATTERN SHIFT

The overall pattern across the country will feature several moving parts by the weekend. This complicates the forecast, but we expect rain chances to make a return. Some weak disturbances moving in from the northwest may kick off a shower or two Saturday and Sunday. A slightly better shot at rain will arrive Monday.

FALL BEGINS

Speaking of Monday, fall will officially begin on the 22nd at 1:19pm. Nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness will occur at all latitudes.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

