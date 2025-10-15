WEATHER DEJA VU: Hot afternoons, dry weather continues

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEATHER ON REPEAT: 60s mornings, near-90° afternoons, no rain

OZONE ACTION DAY: Elevated afternoon pollution *possible* but not guaranteed

WEEKEND: Staying hot, dry

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY

Repeat weather! After a cool morning, our highs will climb to near 90°. At least humidity will be low this afternoon, so it’ll be a “dry heat.”

Ozone Action Day (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s an ozone action day. That means that for a couple of hours in the afternoon, ozone levels could be elevated. For most, this will not be an issue. However, if you have respiratory illness, you may choose to stay inside to avoid the possible pollution.

REST OF THE WEEK & WEEKEND

Unfortunately, the latest data suggests that the front arriving this weekend will be very weak. High temperatures will remain near 90° with only a small chance (10%) for rain. The most noticeable impact will be drier air and low humidity.

While this may be a disappointing update for some, it’s important to remember that the seasons eventually do change. We’ll just have to continue to be patient.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

