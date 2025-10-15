Skip to main content
WEATHER DEJA VU: Hot afternoons, dry weather continues

Wednesday is also an Ozone Action Day

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WEATHER ON REPEAT: 60s mornings, near-90° afternoons, no rain
  • OZONE ACTION DAY: Elevated afternoon pollution *possible* but not guaranteed
  • WEEKEND: Staying hot, dry

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY

Repeat weather! After a cool morning, our highs will climb to near 90°. At least humidity will be low this afternoon, so it’ll be a “dry heat.”

It’s an ozone action day. That means that for a couple of hours in the afternoon, ozone levels could be elevated. For most, this will not be an issue. However, if you have respiratory illness, you may choose to stay inside to avoid the possible pollution.

REST OF THE WEEK & WEEKEND

Unfortunately, the latest data suggests that the front arriving this weekend will be very weak. High temperatures will remain near 90° with only a small chance (10%) for rain. The most noticeable impact will be drier air and low humidity.

While this may be a disappointing update for some, it’s important to remember that the seasons eventually do change. We’ll just have to continue to be patient.

