THIS WEEK: Beautiful & gradually warmer each day Unfortunately, staying dry so drought will worsen The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS SUNDAY: Sunny. Chilly start, pleasant afternoon. SUNSET TONIGHT: Earlier. 5:46 p.m. TEMPS THIS WEEK: Gradually warming COMFY: Humidity stays pleasantly low NO RAIN: Drought conditions likely to worsen FORECAST
The weather this week will be lovely, but it comes at a cost: No rain and worsening drought. Still, I hope you’re able to soak up the sun’s rays and autumn’s pleasant temperatures!
SUNDAY Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies, pleasant temperatures. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
It was a chilly start, but it’ll quickly warm into the mid-70s under completely sunny skies. Great for Dia de los Muertos festivities! Just a friendly reminder that with the time change, the sun is going to set an hour earlier -- at 5:46 p.m.. Temps will quickly cool after sunset.
THIS WEEK It won't be as chilly in the mornings by the end of the week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Temperatures will gradually warm so that mornings won’t be chilly and afternoons will be a little warmer than average: in the 80s. But in spite of the warm up, it will still be nice with pleasant humidity levels.
Unfortunately, though, without rain in the forecast, our drought is likely to worsen.
Hope you have a wonderful week! ~ Sarah
Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech ▶ 1:35 Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause ▶ 1:04 SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause Six spooky ghost tours around San Antonio ▶ 2:33 Six spooky ghost tours around San Antonio How to celebrate Halloween safely ▶ 1:13 How to celebrate Halloween safely San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk ▶ 1:21 San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure ▶ 1:12 San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome ▶ 1:24 SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome Texas ballot Proposition 1 aims to support trade school funding ▶ 0:25 Texas ballot Proposition 1 aims to support trade school funding How to adjust your sleep habits before daylight saving time ends ▶ 1:07 How to adjust your sleep habits before daylight saving time ends Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio ▶ 1:09 Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio How a pause in SNAP benefits could affect the Texas economy ▶ 0:51 How a pause in SNAP benefits could affect the Texas economy Pan dulce, hot coffee & jacket weather ▶ 0:30 Pan dulce, hot coffee & jacket weather Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, family and friends attend world premiere of Tim Duncan documentary ▶ 0:56 Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, family and friends attend world premiere of Tim Duncan documentary San Antonio Jamaican restaurant leads relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa ▶ 1:04 San Antonio Jamaican restaurant leads relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa San Antonio woman shares videos from Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:37 San Antonio woman shares videos from Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa $200M+ traffic plan around proposed Spurs arena includes major interchange upgrade ▶ 1:30 $200M+ traffic plan around proposed Spurs arena includes major interchange upgrade Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense ▶ 1:40 Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help ▶ 1:29 West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help Monkeys escape from overturned truck ▶ 1:04 Monkeys escape from overturned truck 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 ▶ 1:14 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change ▶ 1:18 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:45 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:16 WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado ▶ 0:37 Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 ▶ 1:25 USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 Previous photo Next photo