THIS WEEK: Beautiful & gradually warmer each day

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Sunny. Chilly start, pleasant afternoon.

SUNSET TONIGHT: Earlier. 5:46 p.m.

TEMPS THIS WEEK: Gradually warming

COMFY: Humidity stays pleasantly low

NO RAIN: Drought conditions likely to worsen

FORECAST

The weather this week will be lovely, but it comes at a cost: No rain and worsening drought. Still, I hope you’re able to soak up the sun’s rays and autumn’s pleasant temperatures!

SUNDAY

Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies, pleasant temperatures. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It was a chilly start, but it’ll quickly warm into the mid-70s under completely sunny skies. Great for Dia de los Muertos festivities! Just a friendly reminder that with the time change, the sun is going to set an hour earlier -- at 5:46 p.m.. Temps will quickly cool after sunset.

THIS WEEK

It won't be as chilly in the mornings by the end of the week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures will gradually warm so that mornings won’t be chilly and afternoons will be a little warmer than average: in the 80s. But in spite of the warm up, it will still be nice with pleasant humidity levels.

Unfortunately, though, without rain in the forecast, our drought is likely to worsen.

Hope you have a wonderful week! ~ Sarah

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS