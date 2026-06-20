Heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FLASH FLOODING: Multiple low water crossings closed

FATHER’S DAY : Mostly sunny, warm and humid

EXTENDED: Remaining Hot & humid

FORECAST

THIS MORNING

Rainfall rates have eased slightly across San Antonio, but not before some areas picked up more than 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time. That heavy rain has already led to Flash Flood Warnings and the closure of several low water crossings.

Storms are expected to continue through sunrise, keeping the threat for additional flash flooding in place. If you encounter water over the roadway, remember the lifesaving message: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

THIS AFTERNOON

As we head into the afternoon, conditions will depend on how the atmosphere recovers from the morning rainfall. Scattered showers and storms (40% chance) remain possible through the day and into tonight.

FATHER’S DAY

By Sunday afternoon, a drying trend begins as high pressure builds east from northern Mexico into West Texas. This will gradually push rain chances out of the region and shift the focus back to summer heat.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Looking ahead to next week, the forecast turns mostly rain-free. Expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values near 100 once again.

Rain chances through Saturday, then a sunny and dry stretch of weather. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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