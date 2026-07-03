Hot, humid, and rain-free 4th of July 🎆

TEMPS GRADUALLY GETTING HOTTER: Upper-90s possible next week
4TH OF JULY: Quiet, but hot
RAIN: A stray shower is possible, Sunday & Monday looking less-promising
FORECAST
HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Whether your celebrating in San Antonio or hitting the road today, you’ll find quiet weather locally and across Texas today. A stray shower is not impossible, but the odds are very low. It’ll be hot & humid, with seasonable July 4th weather.
This will also be the case for Saturday evening, as San Antonio celebrates with fireworks. For those who will be using their own fireworks (outside of city limits), know that while we have had good rainfall this year, grasses are already beginning to dry out. Grass fires can still spread easily.
SUNDAY & MONDAY
While we still will keep an eye on any storm activity to our north, the odds for rain over this period are dropping. The setup doesn’t look as good as it once did. Look for only stay to isolated activity.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.