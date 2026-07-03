Hot, humid, and rain-free 4th of July 🎆

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TEMPS GRADUALLY GETTING HOTTER: Upper-90s possible next week

4TH OF JULY: Quiet, but hot

RAIN: A stray shower is possible, Sunday & Monday looking less-promising

FORECAST

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Whether your celebrating in San Antonio or hitting the road today, you’ll find quiet weather locally and across Texas today. A stray shower is not impossible, but the odds are very low. It’ll be hot & humid, with seasonable July 4th weather.

You'll find few issues across Texas today and tomorrow. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

This will also be the case for Saturday evening, as San Antonio celebrates with fireworks. For those who will be using their own fireworks (outside of city limits), know that while we have had good rainfall this year, grasses are already beginning to dry out. Grass fires can still spread easily.

July 4th forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY & MONDAY

While we still will keep an eye on any storm activity to our north, the odds for rain over this period are dropping. The setup doesn’t look as good as it once did. Look for only stay to isolated activity.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS