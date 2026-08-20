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WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Triple-digit streak climbing, heat advisories posted

Thursday will mark our 4th day in a row of 100° or above

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Current streaks for San Antonio Int'l. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • LOW-100s TODAY: Highs near 102°, heat index peaking near 105°
  • BRUTAL STRETCH AHEAD: Rain-free, triple digit streak continues through next week
  • ENERGY DEMAND: While demand will be high, ERCOT showing plenty of supply

FORECAST

STREAKS TO WATCH

We have now logged 26 straight days without measurable rainfall at San Antonio Int’l, with 3 days in a row at 100° or above. Both these streaks are forecast to continue through at least next week. Today’s high should reach around 102°. Slightly higher humidity today will push heat indices to near 105°. Those east of San Antonio will experience higher heat index values, with a Heat Advisory now posted for these areas.

Heat Advisories have been posted for areas east of I-35 (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ENERGY DEMAND

While this stretch will be brutal for much of Texas, ERCOT demand should be able to cover supply. We’ll keep you updated should anything change.

ERCOT supply and demand for Texas (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

If you haven’t heard, we have a local team in the LLWS. Boerne plays Friday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Temperatures will be warm, but not near as hot as what we’re dealing with in Texas. Good luck Boerne!

LLWS forecast for Friday 8/21 (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.