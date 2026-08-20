Triple-digit streak climbing, heat advisories posted

LOW-100s TODAY: Highs near 102°, heat index peaking near 105°
BRUTAL STRETCH AHEAD: Rain-free, triple digit streak continues through next week
ENERGY DEMAND: While demand will be high, ERCOT showing plenty of supply
FORECAST
STREAKS TO WATCH
We have now logged 26 straight days without measurable rainfall at San Antonio Int’l, with 3 days in a row at 100° or above. Both these streaks are forecast to continue through at least next week. Today’s high should reach around 102°. Slightly higher humidity today will push heat indices to near 105°. Those east of San Antonio will experience higher heat index values, with a Heat Advisory now posted for these areas.
ENERGY DEMAND
While this stretch will be brutal for much of Texas, ERCOT demand should be able to cover supply. We’ll keep you updated should anything change.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
If you haven’t heard, we have a local team in the LLWS. Boerne plays Friday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Temperatures will be warm, but not near as hot as what we’re dealing with in Texas. Good luck Boerne!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.