Fiesta Forecast: Showers, storms may wreak havoc Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - While the weather during Fiesta has been great so far, showers and storms may briefly interrupt activities on Wednesday evening.

Wednesday Evening: Scattered thunderstorms

An approaching cool front will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms to the San Antonio area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The best chance for rain in San Antonio will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph and hail smaller than the size of quarters will be possible. Heavy rain may also make rush hour traffic even more of a headache. Lingering showers will be possible through 10 p.m.

Thursday: Clearing skies

A cold front will sweep through on Wednesday evening, bringing in dry air and temperatures in the 70s for Thursday. The skies will become mostly sunny as the day progresses, setting the stage for perfect Fiesta weather!

Weekend: A bit cloudier

A reinforcing shot of cool, dry air will move in on Friday, which will keep us in the upper 70s through the end of the weekend. While clouds will start to fill back in, our forecast is rain-free for this weekend.

