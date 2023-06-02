Arlene Moving South-Southeastward Over The Gulf Of Mexico

Location 240 miles W of Ft. Myers Florida Wind 40 mph Heading SSE at 7 mph Pressure 29.59 Coordinates 85.8W, 26.4N

Discussion

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Arlene was located near latitude 26.4 North, longitude 85.8 West. Arlene is moving toward the south-southeast near 7 mph (11 km/h). A slightly faster south-southeast motion is expected during the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Arlene is expected to weaken by tonight, and it is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:13 Friday Afternoon, June 02nd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 3:39 Friday Afternoon, June 02nd

Land Hazards

RAINFALL: Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with localized higher amounts up to 6 inches are possible through Saturday across portions of the central and southern Florida Peninsula. The heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash, urban, and small stream flooding impacts.