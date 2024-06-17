Low Pressure Area Over The Bay Of Campeche Expected To Bring Heavy Rainfall Threat To Parts Of The Western Gulf Coast

Location 380 miles SE of La Pesca Mexico Wind 40 mph Heading NNW at 7 mph Pressure 29.56 Coordinates 93.2W, 20.3N

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 20.3 North, longitude 93.2 West. The system is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through Tuesday. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected Tuesday night or Wednesday, and system is likely to approach the western Gulf coast late Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is possible, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm by Wednesday. * Formation chance through 48 hours, high, 70 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days, high, 70 percent.

The disturbance is quite large with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 290 miles (465 km) to the northeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:11 Monday Afternoon, June 17th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Texas coast from Port O'Connor southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan.

Interests elsewhere along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches and warnings may be required tonight and on Tuesday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * The Texas coast from Port O'Connor southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande * The northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 4:11 Monday Afternoon, June 17th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone One can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1 and WMO header WTNT41 KNHC.

RAINFALL: Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches across northeast Mexico into South Texas, with maximum totals of 15 inches possible. This rainfall will likely produce flash and urban flooding along with new and renewed river flooding. Mudslides are also possible in areas of higher terrain across northeast Mexico.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall and flash flooding associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?rainqpf and the Flash Flood Risk graphic at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?ero

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide,

Sargent, TX to Sabine Pass, TX, 2-4 ft Galveston Bay, 2-4 ft Mouth of the Rio Grande, TX to Sargent, TX, 1-3 ft Sabine Pass, TX to Vermilion/Cameron Parish Line, LA, 1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the north of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

For a complete depiction of areas at risk of storm surge inundation, please see the National Weather Service Peak Storm Surge Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?peakSurge.

In Mexico, minor coastal flooding is possible north of where the center of the disturbance crosses the coast in areas of onshore winds.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Wednesday.