Tropical Storm Watches Issued For Portions Of The Leeward Islands

Location 950 miles ESE of Antigua Wind 30 mph Heading WNW at 21 mph Pressure 29.83 Coordinates 48.0W, 13.6N

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 13.6 North, longitude 48.0 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday and approach the U.S. And British Virgin Islands Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm by late Monday. * Formation chance through 48 hours, high, 80 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days, high, 90 percent.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of France has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Guadeloupe and St. Martin.

The government of Antigua has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla.

The government of the Netherlands has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Saba and St. Eustatius.

The government of Sint Maarten has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Sint Maarten.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Guadeloupe * St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla * Saba and St. Eustatius * St. Martin * Sint Maarten

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Leeward Islands, British and U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of Potential Tropical Cyclone Five. Additional watches could be required tonight or early Monday.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Land Hazards

Key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Five can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT5 and WMO header WTNT45 KNHC and on the web at hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT5.shtml.

RAINFALL: Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 6 inches over the northern Leeward Islands. For Puerto Rico, 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, is expected.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at5.shtml?rainqpf

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is expected to produce the following rain accumulations through Friday morning: Windward Islands… 1 to 2 inches Southern Leeward Islands… 2 to 4 inches Eastern Hispaniola… 2 to 4 inches.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning Tuesday.

SURF: Swells generated by the system will likely begin to affect portions of the Leeward Islands beginning Monday night. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.