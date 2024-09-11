Tropical Depression Forms Over The Eastern Atlantic

Location 310 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 18 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 28.7W, 16.0N

Discussion

At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 16.0 North, longitude 28.7 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h), and a west to west-northwest motion at a slower forward speed is anticipated over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression could become a tropical storm tonight or on Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.