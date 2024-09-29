New Tropical Depression Forms In The Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Location 585 miles WSW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading W at 9 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 32.5W, 13.8N

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 32.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h), and a general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next day or so followed by a faster rate of intensification by the middle portion of this week. The depression could become a hurricane by Wednesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:14 Sunday Afternoon, September 29th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 4:22 Sunday Afternoon, September 29th

Land Hazards

None.