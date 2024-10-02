New Tropical Depression Forms In The Far Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Location 430 miles SW of The Southernmost Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading W at 7 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 29.1W, 10.6N

Discussion

At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 10.6 North, longitude 29.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h) and a general westward motion is expected for the next day or so followed by a turn more west-northwestward by the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression could become a tropical storm by tonight.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:35 Sunday Afternoon, September 29th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 5:14 Sunday Afternoon, September 29th

Land Hazards

None.