Andrea Becomes The First Tropical Storm Of The Season In The Atlantic

|Location
|1205 miles W of The Azores
|Wind
|40 mph
|Heading
|ENE at 17 mph
|Pressure
|29.95
|Coordinates
|48.9W, 36.6N
Discussion
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Andrea was located near latitude 36.6 North, longitude 48.9 West. Andrea is moving toward the east-northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or so.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today. Weakening is expected to begin tonight, with Andrea dissipating by Wednesday night.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1014 mb (29.95 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None.