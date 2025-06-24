Andrea Becomes The First Tropical Storm Of The Season In The Atlantic

Location 1205 miles W of The Azores Wind 40 mph Heading ENE at 17 mph Pressure 29.95 Coordinates 48.9W, 36.6N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Andrea was located near latitude 36.6 North, longitude 48.9 West. Andrea is moving toward the east-northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or so.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today. Weakening is expected to begin tonight, with Andrea dissipating by Wednesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1014 mb (29.95 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:14 Tuesday Morning, June 24th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 10:13 Tuesday Morning, June 24th

Land Hazards

None.