Tropical Depression Two Forms In The Bay Of Campeche

Location 240 miles ESE of Tuxpan Mexico Wind 30 mph Heading WNW at 7 mph Pressure 29.86 Coordinates 94.2W, 19.3N

Discussion

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 19.3 North, longitude 94.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or two. On the following track the depression is expected to make landfall along the Mexico coast on Sunday night and move further inland on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Some intensification is forecast over the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm before reaching the coast of Mexico.

The minimum central pressure estimated by Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance data is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 3:59 Saturday Afternoon, June 28th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 3:59 Saturday Afternoon, June 28th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Tropical Depression Two can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.

RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Two is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with maximum totals of 10 inches possible across the Mexican states of Veracruz, San Luis Potosi, and Tamaulipas. This rainfall may produce isolated flash and urban flooding.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall and flash flooding associated with Tropical Depression Two, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at2.shtml?rainqpf

WIND: Tropical Storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area beginning Sunday afternoon.