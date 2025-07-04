Tropical Depression Forms Off Of The Southeast U.S. Coast

Location 150 miles SSE of Charleston South Carolina Wind 35 mph Heading N at 2 mph Pressure 29.89 Coordinates 79.0W, 30.8N

Discussion

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 30.8 North, longitude 79.0 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 2 mph (4 km/h). A slow motion toward the north-northwest is expected through Saturday, followed by a motion toward the north Saturday night and Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move near or over the coast of South Carolina Sunday morning.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm on Saturday.

The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 1012 mb (29.89 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:34 Friday Afternoon, July 04th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Little River Inlet, South Carolina.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Edisto Beach to Little River Inlet

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere along the southeast coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system. Additional warnings and watches will likely be required for portions of this area later tonight and Saturday.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Tropics Models at 4:36 Friday Afternoon, July 04th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Tropical Depression Three can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area beginning late Saturday or early Sunday.

RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Three is expected to produce heavy rainfall across portions of the coastal plain of the Carolinas Saturday through Monday. Storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with local amounts to 6 inches, is expected. This would result in an elevated risk for flash flooding.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall and flash flooding associated with Tropical Depression Three, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at3.shtml?rainqpf

STORM SURGE: A storm surge of 1 to 2 ft above ground level could occur along the coast in the tropical storm watch area in areas of onshore flow.

SURF: The depression is expected to bring rough surf and rip currents to much of the Carolina coastline during the next couple of days.