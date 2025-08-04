Tropical Storm Dexter Forms Over The Western Atlantic

|Location
|300 miles WNW of Bermuda
|Wind
|45 mph
|Heading
|ENE at 12 mph
|Pressure
|29.59
|Coordinates
|69.4W, 34.3N
Discussion
At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Dexter was located near latitude 34.3 North, longitude 69.4 West. Dexter is moving toward the east-northeast near 12 mph (19 km/h). A faster east-northeastward or northeastward motion is expected through early Tuesday, followed by a slower motion Tuesday and Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Dexter is likely to become post-tropical by Wednesday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None