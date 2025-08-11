Tropical Storm Erin Forms Just West Of The Cabo Verde Islands

Location 280 miles WNW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 45 mph Heading W at 20 mph Pressure 29.65 Coordinates 28.0W, 17.4N

Discussion

At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Erin was located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 28.0 West. Erin is moving toward the west near 20 mph (31 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

Earlier satellite wind data indicated that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next several days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.