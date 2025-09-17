Tropical Depression Forms Over The Central Atlantic

|Location
|1185 miles ESE of The Northern Leeward Islands
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|W at 13 mph
|Pressure
|29.74
|Coordinates
|45.9W, 13.7N
Discussion
At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 45.9 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion across the tropical and subtropical central Atlantic is expected during the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected, and the system could become a tropical storm later today or tonight.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None