Tropical Storm Watches And Warnings Issued For Portions Of The Bahamas

Location 55 miles NNW of The Eastern Tip Of Cuba Wind 35 mph Heading NW at 9 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 74.6W, 20.9N

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 20.9 North, longitude 74.6 West. The system is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). A north-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to track across the central and northwestern Bahamas this weekend and approach the southeast U.S. Coast early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the system is expected to become a tropical depression on Saturday and a tropical storm Saturday night or early Sunday. * Formation chance through 48 hours, high, 90 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days, high, 90 percent.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:07 Friday Afternoon, September 26th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the central Bahamas and a Tropical Storm Watch for portions of the northwestern Bahamas.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Portions of the northwestern Bahamas, including Eleuthera, New Providence, the Abacos, Berry Islands, and Grand Bahama Island.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Interests in eastern Cuba, the southeast Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southeastern U.S. Should monitor the progress of this system.

Tropics Models at 5:34 Friday Afternoon, September 26th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area beginning Saturday night and are possible in the watch area on Sunday.

RAINFALL: The disturbance is expected to produce the following storm total rainfall amounts through Monday morning.

Eastern Cuba: 8 to 12 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 16 inches possible.

Bahamas: 4 to 8 inches of rain are expected.

Hispaniola, Jamaica, and portions of central and southern Cuba: 2 to 4 inches of additional rainfall are expected.

This rainfall will likely produce flash and urban flooding. Mudslides are also possible in areas of higher terrain across eastern Cuba, Hispaniola, and Jamaica.

An increasing threat of heavy rainfall from this system is forecast over the southern Mid-Atlantic through coastal Georgia which could cause flash, urban, and river flooding into next week.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall and flash flooding associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?rainqpf.

STORM SURGE: A storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above ground level along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds in the northwestern Bahamas. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large waves.

SURF: Swells generated by both this system and Hurricane Humberto will affect portions of the Bahamas this weekend, and spread to portions of the southeast U.S. Coast early next week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

A depiction of rip current risk for the United States can be found at: hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?ripCurrents