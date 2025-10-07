Tropical Storm Jerry Forms Over The Tropical Central Atlantic

Location 1315 miles ESE of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 45 mph Heading W at 24 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 44.6W, 11.5N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of the newly formed Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 11.5 North, longitude 44.6 West. Jerry is moving toward the west near 24 mph (39 km/h). A decrease in forward speed and a turn to the west-northwest is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the core of the system is expected to be near or to the north of the northern Leeward Islands late Thursday and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and Jerry is expected to become a hurricane in a day or two.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:00 Tuesday Morning, October 07th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jerry as Tropical Storm Watches could be required later today or tonight.

Tropics Models at 10:09 Tuesday Morning, October 07th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Tropical Storm Jerry can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT5 and WMO header WTNT45 KNHC.

SURF: Swells generated by Jerry are expected to reach the Leeward Islands on Thursday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

A depiction of rip current risk for the United States can be found at: hurricanes.gov/graphics_at5.shtml?ripCurrents