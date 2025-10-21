The 13Th Tropical Storm Of The Season Forms Over The Central Caribbean Sea

Location 300 miles S of Port Au Prince Haiti Wind 50 mph Heading W at 14 mph Pressure 29.62 Coordinates 71.7W, 14.3N

Discussion

At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of the newly formed Tropical Storm Melissa was located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 71.7 West. Melissa is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). A decrease in forward speed and a gradual turn to the northwest and north is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, Melissa is expected to approach the southwestern portion of Haiti and Jamaica later this week.

Surface observations and satellite data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:32 Tuesday Morning, October 21st

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the southern peninsula of Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince. The government of Jamaica has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the island.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for, * Border with Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Jamaica

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba should monitor the progress of Melissa.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 10:33 Tuesday Morning, October 21st

Land Hazards

Key messages for Tropical Storm Melissa can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in Haiti beginning on Thursday. Tropical storm conditions could begin in Jamaica on Thursday or Friday.

RAINFALL: Melissa will bring heavy rainfall to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with totals of 5 to 10 inches expected through Friday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible beyond Friday, but uncertainty regarding the track and forward speed of Melissa reduces confidence in exact amounts. Areas of significant flash flooding and mudslides are possible.

Over Aruba, Puerto Rico and Jamaica rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected through Friday. Flash and urban flooding will be possible across Puerto Rico through at least Friday.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with Melissa, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at3.shtml?rainqpf

SURF: Swells generated by Melissa are expected to spread to Hispaniola, Jamaica, and eastern Cuba during the next couple of days. Please consult products from your local weather office.

A depiction of rip current risk for the United States can be found at: hurricanes.gov/graphics_at3.shtml?ripCurrents