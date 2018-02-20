KSAT Weather: Heavy rain is possible from Tuesday through Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - After weeks of drizzle, South Texas finally has the chance to see significant rain. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:



Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android



Tuesday’s forecast



Throughout the day on Tuesday, scattered showers and storms will move over South Texas. They will be intermittent, but some heavy rainfall and rumbles of thunder will accompany these storms.



Mostly cloudy skies will dominate, but a few peeks of sunshine can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for the morning and rise to the mid-70s by afternoon. The humidity will remain high with the continued southerly breeze. It will be another spring-like day for South Texas.



Tuesday night’s forecast



The rainfall activity will become stronger and more widespread overnight Tuesday night. The storms will build to the west of San Antonio and then travel eastward throughout the night. Heavy rain can be expected at some point during the night for the San Antonio metro area.



Wednesday forecast



We’ll be in for a wet start on Wednesday morning, and the shower activity is expected to continue throughout the day.

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.