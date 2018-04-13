KSAT Weather: Slight chance of rain on Friday night

SAN ANTONIO - Friday will bring more humidity and the chance for rain, but a cold front on Friday night is slated to usher in cool and sunny conditions for the weekend.

Friday’s forecast

Friday morning will be cloudy just like Thursday morning, but the clouds should steadily clear by the afternoon. The humidity will remain and temperatures will rise to the mid-80s.

The dry line will start pushing across South Texas during the afternoon, which will bring in dry air for western portions of the Hill Country and the Rio Grande Plains.

A cold front will follow this dry line, and may spark chance of rain by the evening and overnight.

Friday night’s forecast

The dry line will move very close to San Antonio during the afternoon, but it is not currently forecast to move all the way through. This means that our air should remain humid, which will play a role in our rain chances during the evening. If the dry line does make it all the way to Bexar County, dry air will come in, significantly decreasing any chances for rain.

As the cold front hits the humid air over San Antonio and the I-35 corridor late on Friday evening, there is the slight potential of seeing a few showers and storms pop up. The odds are low, but if storms form, they will likely become severe.

The best chance of seeing rain will be for areas east and southeast of San Antonio. We’ll have to watch the exact position of the dry-line and the cold front as the day progresses to determine whether we see shower and storm activity or not.

After the cold front moves through San Antonio, it will move southeastward into the Coastal Plain where there’s a greater chance of seeing rain.

Saturday through Monday

The cold front will clear the area by sunrise on Saturday, leaving sunny and windy conditions in its wake. Saturday and Sunday will see high in the 70s, but with very chilly mornings in the 40s and 50s.

Monday will top out near 80 degrees with more sunshine and dry air.

