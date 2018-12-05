New parking garage coming San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - A new parking garage with more than 600 spaces is slated to open in the summer of 2019 at the San Antonio Zoo, the zoo said in a news release Tuesday.

Funded thanks to a successful city municipal bond in 2017, the garage will increase accessibility to the zoo, Brackenridge Park and Alamo Stadium.

Construction began this month.

"We've literally been working on this since my first day on the job," San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said. "Access to this area is the biggest hurdle for both locals and tourists to visit the amazing institutions and park we have here."

