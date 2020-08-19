Ex-North Carolina Rep. Hayes gets probation for lying to FBI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former North Carolina congressman was sentenced Wednesday to probation for lying to FBI agents about his role in a scheme with a wealthy insurance company magnate to try to bribe the state’s top insurance regulator.

Ex-U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes received no prison time from U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, in keeping with the requests of federal prosecutors and Hayes’ attorneys. The insurance executive, Greg Lindberg, and another person convicted in the case were to be sentenced later in the day.

Hayes was one of four people indicted in March 2019 on charges involving efforts to give over $1.5 million to help state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey's 2020 reelection campaign, in exchange for Causey removing an official in his department. Authorities said evidence showed the payments were to be directed from Lindberg, a prominent Durham businessman who was among those indicted.

A wealthy insurance and investment firm founder, Lindberg had been among the state’s top political donors. He had given more than $5 million to state and federal candidates and committees since 2016, favoring Republicans but also giving to Democrats.

Causey, who wasn’t accused of wrongdoing, alerted authorities and recorded conversations for them. Causey is seeking reelection this fall.

Hayes, who was serving as state Republican Party chairman at the time of the investigation, entered a plea agreement last fall. The other three people indicted went on trial, and jurors convicted Lindberg and company consultant John Gray of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and bribery. The third person was acquitted.

The government had recommended probation for Hayes, 75, because they said he admitted his crime, accepted responsibility and agreed to cooperate. Cogburn ordered Hayes to pay a $9,500 fine addition to completing one year of probation.

Hayes represented the 8th Congressional District from 1999 through 2008. He served as GOP chairman from 2011 to 2013, and then from 2016 to 2019. He also was a 1996 gubernatorial candidate.

Lindberg and Gray were scheduled to face sentencing later Wednesday before the same judge in Charlotte.

Federal prosecutors want Lindberg to serve 14 years in prison and Gray, 10 years. The defendants' lawyers are seeking a small fraction of that time. Gray wants to serve any time at home because of health problems.