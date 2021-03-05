Watch live: Public Utility Commission of Texas, ERCOT hold meetings Friday to discuss winter storm response

AUSTIN, Texas – The Public Utility Commission of Texas will have an open meeting on Friday morning to discuss the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and other topics related to electricity and water following last month’s deadly winter storm.

The PUC meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to PUC, the meeting will touch on electric reliability, the electric market development, ERCOT oversight, cost recovery in areas outside of ERCOT, and electric reliability standards and organizations arising under federal law.

ERCOT’s Technical Advisory Committee will meet later at 1 p.m. to review the deadly cold weather snap that resulted in blackouts that left millions of people without electricity and heat for days.

That meeting will also be livestreamed in this article.

Nearly three weeks after the winter storm, ERCOT, which serves most of Texas’ 30 million residents, is still facing heat over how it handled one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.

The Texas Tribune on Thursday reported that ERCOT made an error that overcharged power companies $16 billion.

According to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor for the PUC, ERCOT kept the price of power too high after the outages ended. Read more here.

Earlier this week, Bill Magness was fired as the CEO of ERCOT, and DeAnn Walker resigned as the chairwoman of the PUC.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has accused ERCOT of misleading the state about the readiness of the grid, placing blame for the outages almost singularly on the grid operators. His outrage has not extended to the state’s PUC, which oversees ERCOT and is led by Abbott appointees.

