WATCH LIVE: House Science, Space and Technology Committee discuss ‘lessons learned’ from Texas blackouts

The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee on Thursday morning will hold a virtual hearing on “Lessons Learned from the Texas Blackouts: Research Needs for a Secure and Resilient Grid.”

The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. and it will be livestreamed

According to CNN, witnesses will include Jesse Jenkins, an assistant professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Princeton University; Varun Rai, the associate dean for Research at the University of Texas at Austin; Juan Torres, the associate laboratory director at Energy Systems Integration National Renewable Energy Laboratory; Beth Garza, a senior fellow at the R Street Institute; and Sue Tierney, a senior adviser at the Analysis Group.

More than a month has passed since one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history devastated parts of Texas.

During the week of Feb. 14, more than 4 million customers lost electricity in subfreezing temperatures. At least 57 people died across Texas during the winter storm.

ERCOT officials have said the entire grid — which is uniquely isolated from the rest of the U.S. — was on the brink of collapse in the early hours of Feb. 15 as power plants froze in the cold and record demand for electricity to heat homes overwhelmed the system.

