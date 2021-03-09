San Antonio’s emergency preparedness committee wants input from community on response, recommendations

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have thoughts about the city’s preparedness level ahead of last month’s winter weather or how San Antonio could better prepare for future emergencies?
The City of San Antonio’s Committee on Emergency Preparedness wants to hear from you.
You can share your comments about the city’s preparedness and response to the recent winter weather events as well as recommendations for future preparedness efforts through the following channels through March 31:
- Calling 311 or;
- Texting SAEmergency to 55000.
City staff will separate comments into categories to get perspective on the types of issues and concerns people have.
The Committee on Emergency Preparedness holds public meetings at 10 a.m. on Fridays and is made up of the following members:
- Chair - Reed Williams, former City Councilmember
- Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, City Council District 4
- Ana Sandoval, City Council District 7
- Manny Pelaez, City Council District 8
- Clayton Perry, City Council District 10
- Lisa Tatum, former assistant criminal district attorney and president of Texas Bar Association
- General Edward A. Rice Jr. (RET)