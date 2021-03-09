San Antonio’s emergency preparedness committee wants input from community on response, recommendations

An aerial view of San Antonio's Northeast Side covered in snow in February 2021 submitted by KSAT Connect user jwill03.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have thoughts about the city’s preparedness level ahead of last month’s winter weather or how San Antonio could better prepare for future emergencies?

The City of San Antonio’s Committee on Emergency Preparedness wants to hear from you.

You can share your comments about the city’s preparedness and response to the recent winter weather events as well as recommendations for future preparedness efforts through the following channels through March 31:

Visiting www.sanantonio.gov/Emergency-Preparedness-Committee

Calling 311 or;

Texting SAEmergency to 55000.

City staff will separate comments into categories to get perspective on the types of issues and concerns people have.

The Committee on Emergency Preparedness holds public meetings at 10 a.m. on Fridays and is made up of the following members: