US manufacturing activity slows in December

FILE - Model year 2021 Ford Ranger trucks on the assembly line at Michigan Assembly, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Wayne, Mich. U.S. industrial production increased 0.5% in November 2021 as output at the nation's factories reached the highest level since January 2019.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

