Cibolo police remind residents to report crimes to law enforcement, not social media

CIBOLO, Texas – Cibolo police are reminding residents about the importance of reporting a crime as soon as it happens after they learned through social media about an alleged kidnapping that occurred last month.

“Somebody saw the social media video, and then they messaged our Facebook page and let us know and we opened an investigation from there,” said Officer Matt Schima, public information officer with the department.

That video was of a concerned father who spoke out against sex trafficking after he said he learned his daughter was nearly kidnapped in front of the Walmart located at 602 Cibolo Valley Drive.

“The alleged incident happened Dec. 22,” Schima said. “It wasn’t reported, but after we learned about the video, we sought after the people involved. The father told us they were saying that they went out to the parking lot, and at that time, somebody tried to grab one of the daughters, released them, and they ran back inside to let their mom know.”

Schima said the father, who wasn’t there during the alleged kidnapping, took to social media, issuing a warning to other parents and families to be careful.

Schima said understanding the dangers of human trafficking and kidnapping is essential.

“It is a big issue, which is why we take matters like this very seriously,” Schima said. “If you are in that type of situation and feel unsafe, be aware of your surroundings. If someone touches you, tries to grab you in a way you don’t like, make as much noise as possible. Scream ‘No.’ Get other witnesses’ attention. Run for help.”

He said the most important tip is to contact 911 as soon as possible instead of going to social media. The department officially opened an investigation into this incident on Jan 3.

“The Facebook police department has solved no crimes that I am aware of, so it does very little good to put things out on social media before talking to the police,” Schima said. “It could actually harm an investigation. If the suspects can see that post, now they know to hide. They know to go somewhere else. They know not to answer their phone from police or answer the door from the police.”

Schima said sharing posts about an incident before going to police can also cause panic in the community and fuel false rumors. He said delaying a report can cause difficulties, as well.

“Memory tends to fade right away,” Schima said. “That is just who we are as humans. Our memory fades, so if we can get that report in as soon as possible, those little details can be remembered, and that could help the investigation.”

Schima said the father said he did not report the incident to police because of an experience of reporting things to law enforcement at a different agency that fell on deaf ears. Now, the father is actively working with police in this ongoing investigation.

“No matter your history with police or giving reports, we want to know right away here in Cibolo so we can investigate immediately,” Schima said. “The safety of our residents is our highest priority, and we will work to bring justice.”

If you have any information about this incident that could help investigators, you are urged to call a detective at 210-659-1999. You can also submit anonymous tips through the See It, Say It, Send It smartphone app.