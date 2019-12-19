‘Happy trails to you’: BCSO deputy suspended after social media comment on inmate’s death

SAN ANTONIO – Social media posts led to the suspensions of two Bexar County deputies in October, suspension records show.

Deputy Jose Carrillo was initially suspended for 20 days for a social media post he left on a private Facebook group called “Bexar County Sheriff’s Alliance," but the suspension was later reduced to two days.

On March 30, Carrillo posted a KSAT story about the death of a Bexar County Jail inmate on the group page with the caption, “Happy trails to you.”

Carrillo violated the office’s social media policy, which prohibits deputies from posting content that “is found to be derogatory.”

Carrillo wasn’t the only deputy suspended for his conduct on social media, the records showed.

Deputy Marin Mata was handed a 10-day suspension for a post he made on his personal Facebook page after Bexar County Commissioners approved a ‘Pride Bigger than Texas Day.’

While the specific post was not included in the suspension document, Mata told administrators he didn’t “give a (expletive)” about the commissioner-approved day.

“If Javier (Salazar) has a problem with the posting, tell him to call me, we can talk about it,” Mata told administrators when they asked him to remove the post.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also dismissed Central Records Manager Patricia Hernandez.

Administrators discovered that Hernandez knowingly bypassed qualified candidates for an open position and instead recommended someone she knew was ineligible.

Hernandez is appealing the decision, according to the documents, and a recommendation has been sent for review to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.