Deadly shooting at NW Side apartment complex is first in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives are investigating the first deadly shooting to happen in the city so far this year.

At this point, police said it’s a bit of a mystery.

“We don’t have any leads or suspects, so any information that the public has regarding this incident would be very helpful for us,” said Officer Alisia Pruneda, an SAPD public information officer.

Pruneda said a neighbor called officers shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday to the Hearthstone Apartments in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek.

“He had heard the gunfire, ran out and met us with the victim when we arrived on location,” Pruneda said.

Homicide detectives roped off a section of a back parking lot at the complex for several hours while they looked for clues.

As of late Tuesday morning, the medical examiner had not released the identity of the victim. Officers at the scene said he appeared to be in his 30s.

Pruneda also said the victim lived at the apartment complex where he was shot.

She said although the incident is technically the first deadly shooting of the year, the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds was not the first homicide victim of 2020.

The first homicide victim was Demoria Harris, 24, who was shot and wounded in the 2100 block of Bandera Road Dec. 12. Harris died of his wounds Saturday.

Investigators also are seeking suspects in connection with that murder.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call SAPD’S homicide division at 210-207-7635.